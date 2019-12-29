Chronic respiratory diseases ail KSRTC drivers and conductors   

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One in ten of KSRTC bus drivers and conductors have chronic respiratory diseases (CRD), a study by the departments of community medicine and public health research of the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences has found. The finding has been published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. “The prevalence of CRD among bus drivers and conductors was found to be 9.97 per cent. In the case of chronic respiratory symptoms, it is 19.2 per cent.

The two most common occupation-related CRDs are bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” reads an excerpt from the study. The study further added that drivers and conductors are continuously exposed to urban as well as work-related airborne particles. “The policymakers should propose targeted interventions to improve the health status of employees. Also, the findings could be used for any prevention or control strategies later,” it stated.

Dr Sreelakshmi Mohandas, one of the coauthors said, the finding was based on a study on a sample of 300 bus drivers and conductors between the age groups of 26 to 55 years at the Ernakulam south public bus stand between September 2015 and 2017. The dusty roads and diesel pollution exposure aggravate the situation, said Sreelakshmi. She said, to confirm if CRD was an occupational hazard, new drivers and conductors should be screened before induction and should be followed up with annual screenings.

M G Rahul of Kerala State Transport Employees’ Union said, “It is high time that the KSRTC management assesses the health of bus drivers and conductors. A majority of them have health issues often leading to premature deaths. The prevalence of smoking and the use of gutka or pan masala is also a problem.”

When TNIE brought the attention of Transport Minister A K Saseendran to the report he said, “If the findings are handed over to the government, appropriate action would be initiated. But as of now, no government level study has been conducted on the health issues faced by bus drivers and conductors and it is also unknown that they are suffering from any occupational hazards.”