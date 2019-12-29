Govt for comprehensive package to revive KSRTC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is actively considering a comprehensive package to revive the crisis-ridden state transport corporation, said Transport Minister AK Saseendran. He was speaking to reporters after talks with KSRTC employees unions on Saturday.

“The government will come up with a comprehensive package—based on a tripartite agreement involving the government, KSRTC management and employees—for efficient running of the corporation. Unlike the previous months, the government aims to provide salary in two phases from January,” he said.

The government has given an in-principle assurance that salaries will be paid on the fifth day of each month, he said. “The government will support in providing salaries on time. Already Rs 20 crore is being allotted per month to the corporation. However, we need a more efficient way to run the KSRTC,” A K Saseendran told TNIE.

Union calls off indefinite strike

The indefinite strike declared by the Transport Democratic Federation from January 20 was called off after Transport Minister AK Saseendran assured employee unions that salaries will not be delayed from next month. The ongoing satyagraha has also been withdrawn in the wake of the minister’s promise. Representatives of CITU, AITUC and TDF unions, along with KSRTC MD on Saturday.