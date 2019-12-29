Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PCB chief to take legal recourse  

Ajit told TNIE that the matter was in the court and would act as per the its direction.

Published: 29th December 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) board members passed no-confidence motion against its chairman Ajit Haridas, he has decided to take legal course of action. The board members had on Friday unanimously passed a resolution expressing no confidence in Haridas for allegedly taking unilateral decisions without consulting the board members.  

Ajit told TNIE that the matter was in the court and would act as per its direction. “Let the court decide. I can’t comment more at this stage,” he said. Earlier this month, the High Court had stayed the PCB proceedings against the corporation. PCB in a show-cause notice had asked the Thiruvananthapuram corporation to pay Rs 14.59 crore for not processing 187.8 tonnes of waste daily and Thrissur corporation Rs 4.56 crore for not processing 80 tonnes of waste. The penalty was fixed after assessing the environmental damage. 

Though Thiruvananthapuram corporation had claimed that it processed waste at source and sends it to pig farms and rubber plantations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the board contended that the wastes were being illegally disposed of in different locations including water bodies. During its inspection, the board had also found that pipe composts and other facilities were inadequate.

The board found that the corporation had not found a site for scientific processing plant and sanitary landfill. The board also found that there had not been any progress on implementation of the door-to-door collection. However, the penalty was allegedly issued by Ajit without consulting the board and this triggered the row.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollution Control Board
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp