PCB chief to take legal recourse  

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) board members passed no-confidence motion against its chairman Ajit Haridas, he has decided to take legal course of action. The board members had on Friday unanimously passed a resolution expressing no confidence in Haridas for allegedly taking unilateral decisions without consulting the board members.

Ajit told TNIE that the matter was in the court and would act as per its direction. “Let the court decide. I can’t comment more at this stage,” he said. Earlier this month, the High Court had stayed the PCB proceedings against the corporation. PCB in a show-cause notice had asked the Thiruvananthapuram corporation to pay Rs 14.59 crore for not processing 187.8 tonnes of waste daily and Thrissur corporation Rs 4.56 crore for not processing 80 tonnes of waste. The penalty was fixed after assessing the environmental damage.

Though Thiruvananthapuram corporation had claimed that it processed waste at source and sends it to pig farms and rubber plantations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the board contended that the wastes were being illegally disposed of in different locations including water bodies. During its inspection, the board had also found that pipe composts and other facilities were inadequate.

The board found that the corporation had not found a site for scientific processing plant and sanitary landfill. The board also found that there had not been any progress on implementation of the door-to-door collection. However, the penalty was allegedly issued by Ajit without consulting the board and this triggered the row.