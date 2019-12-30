‘Confusion regarding CAA should be resolved’: Cherian Philip

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the ruling party is on the protest path against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Nava Keralam Mission coordinator Cherian Philip took a mild stance against the legislation.

According to him, though the Act has been framed to eliminate the ‘infiltrators’, confusion prevails over whether it was targeted at followers of a particular religion, that is Muslims.

He further stated that the political parties were cashing in on this confusion for narrow political gains. “The nation’s security shouldn’t be compromised. The Centre says that CAA is for finding the infiltrators. But in the name of the same, there shouldn’t be any discrimination based on religion or caste. Such confusion should be resolved,” said Philip, while attending the book release of ‘Ezhuthu’ penned by Mizoram governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at Hotel Mascot here on Saturday.

Earlier, Philip said that the Governor has to support legislation that has been passed by the Parliament and notified by the President.