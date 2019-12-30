India Skills Kerala registration to close on Dec 31

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 12,000 youngsters registered for the upcoming India Skills Kerala 2020. The winner will take home prize money of 78 lakh. The participants can choose among 42 categories of vocational and non-vocational skills for the competition. Industrial Training Department (ITD) and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) are organising the event.

Age is the only eligibility criteria in this competition. The competitions in water technology, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and information network cabling are open to those born on or after 01.01.1996. For the remaining skills, candidates born on or after 01.01.1999 can compete. Registration closes on December 31. District-level competitions are scheduled between January 15 and 20. The zonal events will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode from January 27 to 31. The state-level finale is scheduled from February 22 to 24 at Swapna Nagari, Kozhikode. State-level winners will make it to World Skills India 2020 and the national winners will participate in World Skills 2021 in Shanghai, China. Registration can be done at all ITIs for free. For details visit www.indiaskillskerala.com or contact 9496327045.