Kerala University digitisation process enters final phase

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work on completely digitising the services of Kerala University (KU) has entered its final phase, with 70 per cent of the task completed. And if things indeed proceed as planned, the varsity will go paperless within six months.

The remaining work pertains to setting up of an e-file system and sources said efforts are on to fast-track the same. Barring degree certificates, the varsity has already started providing certificates online. KU authorities, however, said the degree certificates will not be provided online since they need to be signed and given to the students as hard copy.

The services which have been completed, include automation of consolidated mark lists, eligibility, equivalency, provisional and college transfer certificates, exam calendar, important dates, announcements, orders and circulars. V P Mahadevan Pillai, vice-chancellor, KU, told TNIE that 70 per cent of automation has been completed and efforts are on to finish the digitisation within six months. “The digitisation programme has entered its final phase and all major automation works have been completed. Presently, automation of files is underway. It is progressing at a swift pace and we expect it to be completed by the middle of next year. Unlike certificates, automation of files is difficult as the inflow is quite high. So we are automating the files in a systematic manner. We hope to complete it soon,” said the VC. The Higher Education Department decided to make the services online for the convenience of students. Once fully implemented, students need not go to the respective colleges to receive certificates and mark lists. The certificates provided to students will have a digital signature. Students will receive certificates within 30 minutes of submitting the application.

Earlier, KU had automated the examination process. ‘Student Life Cycle Management’ software developed for the purpose significantly brought down the delay in declaration of exam results. Besides, other universities in the state are automating their services.