Plastic is this era’s topmost invention, banning it would be impractical: Former VSSC chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Plastic is one of the topmost inventions of the era and its eradication would be impractical, said M Chandra Dathan, former director of VSSC, while speaking at the 27th National Children’s Science Congress being held at Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira, on Sunday.

He made the statement as a reaction to the state government’s ban of single-use plastic from January 1, 2020. According to him, though science is the study of the physical world, it has also helped the world touch the spiritual world as well. Quoting former President A P J Abdul Kalam, Dathan urged students to dream with rich mental knowledge, which can only be gained through education.

He also said it was the former president’s dream to see India a developed country by 2020. “Though we are yet to get there, it’s a fact that we have grown tremendously and are now competing with developed countries,” he added. He said dreaming was nothing but a thought process from which ideas gradually took birth.

“Your hard work and ambition will give your dreams a definite shape, which, in other words, is called creativity. Creativity is the formation of an idea based on scientific principles,” he said. He also quoted Jawaharlal Nehru, saying science and technology could eradicate poverty and hunger.

“Scientific awareness is a must for the future. Also, when we connect science to society, ethics plays a major role. For example, mobile phones are a very innovative discovery, but the fact is that it is misused nowadays. Similarly, when we install bombs in rockets, it becomes a missile. However, scientists should have the social and ethical responsibility to not misuse it,” said M C Dathan.