'Public space is mine too': Thousands of Kerala women attend govt's Night Walk initiative 

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the exercise was carried out by the state government to send out a message that women can walk fearlessly, without being stigmatised on the streets at night.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of women from different walks of life participated in the Night walk organised by the Kerala government across the state on Sunday night.

"Pothu Idam Entethum" (public space is mine too) was organised by the Women and Child Development Department from 11 p.m to 1 a.m to coincide with Nirbhaya Day.

According to government sources, 8,000 women turned up for the walk organised to create general awareness to strengthen the defence systems and to establish the rights of women at public places.

Women from the Malayalam film industry, IAS officers, college students and housewives enthusiastically participated in the event.

In Kozhikode, a young woman with her three-month-old baby in arms was seen walking shoulder to shoulder with other participants.

Dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi, Vice-Chairperson of the Chalachitra Academy Beena Paul, Director Vidhu Vincent, Women and Child Development Director T V Anupama and Planning Board Member Mridul Eapen were among those who took part in the walk in the state capital.

A case was filed against a 39-year old man in Kasaragod for allegedly making indecent gestures at women who participated in the walk, police said.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the exercise was carried out by the state government to send out a message that women can walk fearlessly and without being stigmatised on the streets in the night.

She also said that the walk will also present a message that "women can also go out without time restrictions." The government was planning to organise such walks in 100 cities without prior information every week.

