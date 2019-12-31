Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Assembly session today, UDF seeks CAA discussion

The assembly will pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday when the House convenes for one day.

Published: 31st December 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly will pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday when the House convenes for one day. The Opposition has sought clearance from the Speaker to move a resolution demanding discussion on CAA in the House. The all-party meet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Sunday decided to bring a unanimous resolution against the CAA and National Registry of Citizenship (NRC) in the assembly. 

The special session is being held primarily to ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 10 more years. The assembly will also register its disagreement over removing the provision of nominating two members of the Anglo-Indian community to the Lok Sabha. On Monday, the Anglo-Indian community took out a Raj Bhavan march demanding to reinstate section 334 (b) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, there are indications that permission for the notice is unlikely as the government is moving an official resolution. Most probably the resolution, to be moved by the chief minister against CAA, would be unanimously passed by the assembly. The Union Government would be informed about the resolution. 
Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan served a notice to the Speaker under rule 130, seeking permission to move a resolution on holding a discussion on CAA. 

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 violates the basic principles of Indian Constitution, and is against the nation’s common interests. Therefore, the assembly should hold discussion on urging the Union Government not to notify the Act and enforce the legislation, said Satheesan in his notice.

