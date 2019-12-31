Learning science will make children seek truth without bias: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu told students to solve societal problems using science. He was addressing child scientists across the country at the valedictory function of the 27th edition of National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) here on Monday. “Students must be made aware that the real purpose of science is to make people’s lives comfortable and happy,” the Vice-President said.“Science education will make children seek truth without any bias or prejudice. It will make children rely on analysis, questioning and reasoning before arriving at a judgment.”

With his inimitable speech peppered with alliterations and anecdotes, Naidu enthralled the young crowd for almost half an hour. The children cheered at his rhyming style of speech. One of them was when he advised them that “nature” and “culture” should be kept in mind for their “future”. “We must understand that advancements in science and technology, and innovation will be of no use if they remain in laboratories,” said Naidu. “All our research and inventions must go beyond labs and try to solve the problems faced by common man.”

Naidu said it was important to inculcate scientific temper in young minds which would go a long way in the technological progress of the country. The Vice-President spoke about the greatness of the country in the field of science by citing the contributions of sages to modern science. He began his speech in Malayalam which sounded more fluent. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan presided over the function.