Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Learning science will make children seek truth without bias: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu told students to solve societal problems using science.

Published: 31st December 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu interacts with a visually-challenged delegate  when he reaches out to her after his speech at the 27th edition of the National Children's Science Congress held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu interacts with a visually-challenged delegate  when he reaches out to her after his speech at the 27th edition of the National Children's Science Congress held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu told students to solve societal problems using science. He was addressing child scientists across the country at the valedictory function of the 27th edition of National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) here on Monday. “Students must be made aware that the real purpose of science is to make people’s lives comfortable and happy,” the Vice-President said.“Science education will make children seek truth without any bias or prejudice. It will make children rely on analysis, questioning and reasoning before arriving at a judgment.”

With his inimitable speech peppered with alliterations and anecdotes, Naidu enthralled the young crowd for almost half an hour. The children cheered at his rhyming style of speech. One of them was when he advised them that “nature” and “culture” should be kept in mind for their “future”.  “We must understand that advancements in science and technology, and innovation will be of no use if they remain in laboratories,” said Naidu. “All our research and inventions must go beyond labs and try to solve the problems faced by common man.”

Naidu said it was important to inculcate scientific temper in young minds which would go a long way in the technological progress of the country. The Vice-President spoke about the greatness of the country in the field of science by citing the contributions of sages to modern science. He began his speech in Malayalam which sounded more fluent. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan presided over the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp