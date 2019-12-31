Mumbai woman alleges abuse, police lethargy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Varkala police on Monday registered a case against a surfing instructor for misbehaving with a woman tourist, amid allegations that their response to the complaint, filed by her was languid. The case was registered against Tifu Sulthan, who has been imparting surfing lessons to the tourists at Varkala beach.

According to complaint, the instructor misbehaved with the woman who hails from Mumbai, during a surfing lesson on Saturday. The complainant had alleged that the police did not show interest in registering the case when she approached them on Sunday and instead prompted her to settle the case. The police said the officers were busy with the visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and hence a case cannot be registered, she had alleged.

However, sub-inspector Shyam MG denied the allegation and said the delay in registering the case occurred as they had to cross-check her statements to ascertain whether the complaint was genuine. Another police officer said the officers grew suspicious about the veracity of her complaint after they had learnt that the complainant had demanded monetary compensation from the relatives of the accused.

“The surfing instructor has been around for many years and such a complaint has never come up against him,” the police said. Police sources said the woman was suggested to approach the Coastal Police station as the alleged incident occurred in their limit. The police are now planning to transfer the case to the Coastal Police.