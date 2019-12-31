Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Women take to streets in memory of Nirbhaya

Hundreds of women took to the streets for night walk across the state on Sunday, the death anniversary of Nirbhaya.

Published: 31st December 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of women took to the streets for night walk across the state on Sunday, the death anniversary of Nirbhaya. Many women took part in the novel initiative by the State Women and Child Development Department, aimed at breaking the stigma around woman travelling in the night. In the state capital, many young women, including housewives and prominent personalities along with men and children, joined the night walk from Manaveeyam Road to Thampanoor. 

Film editor Beena Paul said the night walk is being organised to bring up a society where women can go out at night safely. “Right from our childhood, the thought that women are not supposed to go out at night is injected into our brains. Nowadays many women have to go out at night for their work-related activities. I think women should get a feeling that there is nothing to fear,” she said.

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi said, “There are women who financially support their families, there are widows, divorcees and then there are working women. There will be situations where they will have to go out alone. It is not always possible to go out by seeking help from others.”

“If a girl is raped, our society blames the girl for going out at night. People still think women who go out at night are bad,” Bhagyalakshmi said. She also expressed her dissatisfaction in unsafe public transport facilities. “Travelling in public transport services, including bus, train and autorickshaws, are dangerous now,” she said. 

Director Vidhu Vincent also expressed her happiness about the event and hope for the future. 
“This is the sixth time in the 15 years that I am participating in such an event. I am still wondering about our situation in which we have to repeat and re-repeat or slogan ‘Re-claiming our Spaces’. This situation is something that needs to change. This is the 21 century and still, we are having to fighting for our right to go out at night,” she said.The programme was organised at 100 towns in the state between 11 pm and 1 am on December 29, observed as Nirbhaya Day across the country. 

Five incidents, 2 arrests
Five incidents of attempted harassments against women were reported during the night walk. These include three in Kottayam, two in Kasaragod and one in the state capital. Cases were registered in two incidents. At Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram a person who made an obscene gesture was arrested while another who tried to stalk a woman was taken into custody in Kasaragod.

