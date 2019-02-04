Corporation closes in on unlicensed vendors in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Thursday morning, at around 11 am, when 50-year-old B Yasodha from Maruthankuzhi arrived to open her shop situated in LMS junction, Palayam, she was heartbroken seeing her shop left in shambles. “I have been running my business in LMS junction for more than 30 years now. My elder son is a TB patient. Every month I have been paying rent of Rs 1,000 for this shop.

Our livelihood depends on this business. But, we are left with nothing as my shop was completely destroyed without any prior notice given to us,” said Yasodha weeping as she resumed her business on Sunday.

The district administration and the city corporation decided to evict the street vendors that were popping up recently in the city. A massive eviction of street vendors was carried out on Thursday. Mayor V K Prasanth said that once the designated vending zones are declared, only vendors with a valid ID card will be allowed to carry on with their business.

Although the city corporation took a major step of evicting unauthorised street vendors, there is delay in providing vending zones for these vendors with ID cards. “We have issued ID cards to each vendor where their business area is specified. If they don't stick to that area, they will be evicted. Vending zones are yet to be identified by the corporation for authorised street vendors,” said Alexander T, corporation health supervisor. He also told that the corporation is struggling to keep track of the growing number of vendors who are mostly from other states.

There are vendors who have been doing business for more than 30 years but they are also being targeted due to the new street vendors who have been functioning illegally in the past three months. “There has been an increase in the number of unauthorised street vendors in the city due to which old street vendors who have been running business for many generations are also taken to task. We don't want to evict everyone but since unauthorised shops are making their presence felt, we have no other option left,” said Alexander.

The civic body has initiated steps to carry out a site study at Medical College, East Fort and Museum. The Corp is also planning to set up a model vending zone at East Fort over the Amayi-zhanchan canal near Puthrikandam Maidan. New schemes and projects will also be planned by the corporation and district administration to keep regular checks on unauthorised street vendors.