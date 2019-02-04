Kerala Sports Minister to inaugurate Indoor Stadium construction work

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs E P Jayarajan will inaugurate the construction work of Thomas Sebastian Indoor Stadium Complex at Edava on Tuesday. A two-storey modern indoor stadium with 2,400-metre playing area, a sevens football ground of FIFA standards, swimming pool and gallery are the facilities planned for the new stadium.

The facility has been planned as part of the government’s policy of developing sports infrastructure across the state, giving a thrust to sporting aspirations at the grassroots. The indoor stadium, proposed in the 2016-17 modified budget, will come up on 6.35 acres of Kerala State Sports Council at Edava at an estimated cost of Rs 34.25 crore. With the completion of the indoor stadium complex within one-and-a-half years, there will be ample facilities for holding basketball, volleyball, badminton, football and swimming competitions besides providing training.

V Joy MLA will preside over the function to be held at Edava stadium ground near Varkala.