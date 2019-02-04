Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nobel laureate Ada Yonath to deliver lecture at University of Kerala

Nobel Laureate Ada E Yonath will deliver a lecture at University of Kerala Senate Chamber on Monday at 3 pm.

Published: 04th February 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ada E yonath. (Photo | Twitter/ @S_R_P_S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nobel Laureate Ada E Yonath will deliver a lecture at University of Kerala Senate Chamber on Monday at 3 pm. She will also interact with students, teachers and research fellows as part of the event. Yonath who is in the city as part of the Erudite scheme under the aegis of Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). She will be here for three days and will also meet the teachers and students of MG University.

Yonath is an Israeli crystallographer best known for her pioneering work on the structure of the ribosome. She is the current director of the Helen and Milton A. Kimmelman Center for Biomolecular Structure and Assembly of the Weizmann Institute of Science.

In 2009, she received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry along with Venkatraman Ramakrishnan and Thomas A. Steitz for her studies on the structure and function of the ribosome, becoming the first Israeli woman to win the Nobel Prize out of ten Israeli Nobel laureates.

For more details, applicants are requested to contact: 9847237570

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ada E Yonath Nobel Prize University of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp