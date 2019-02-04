Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PEPPER gives Peringammala tourism a shot in arm

The project aims at preserving the ecology, promoting tribal culture and also ensuring the holistic development of the place.

Responsible tourism projects are changing the face of the tourism industry in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to preserve the ecology of Peringammala grama panchayat which falls under the Responsible Tourism Mission, the first phase of People’s Participation For Participatory Planning and Empowerment Through Responsible Tourism’ (PEPPER) at the village, has kickstarted.

The project aims at preserving the ecology, promoting tribal culture and also ensuring the holistic development of the place. According to D K Murali, MLA, Vamanapuram constituency, 'Peringammala' has the potential to develop as a major tourist destination in the state as places like Ponmudi, Mankayam, Sastha Nada are part of the panchayat.

"Through this programme, we aim at finding and developing lesser-known tourist destinations in the state. Peringammala is one among the 12 rural areas which was selected under the Responsible Tourism Mission. A special gram sabha meeting was conducted and ideas from local people were collected regarding the implementation of PEPPER," said DK Murali, MLA.

A master plan is in the making where tourists will get a chance to enjoy the enchanting beauty of waterfalls and nature of Peringammala region. The project also provides local residents with more job opportunities. The location consists of 18 tribal groups. They will get a chance to perform their tribal art forms, rituals, introduce tribal medical practices to the tourists and thereby promote tribal culture. It also restricts tribe-specific medications from dying out. The locals opined that the project is going to benefit farmers, Kudumbashree workers, handicraft artisans, home-stay owners and tribal artists of the region the most.

According to officials, the Responsible Tourism project is based on three major aspects including, social-economic and environmental development. The first phase of the project was inaugurated by D K Murali MLA recently.

