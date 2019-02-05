Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mental health centres plagued by staff crunch

The committee said the centres lack sufficient psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, nurses, and security personnel.

Published: 05th February 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to a report submitted by the Committee on Government Assurances, the three government mental health centres in the state are plagued with lack of basic amenities and inadequate staff. In its fifth report tabled in the Assembly the other day, the committee has recommended a slew of measures to improve infrastructure, provide rehabilitation and counselling for patients and relatives and extend mental healthcare to district-level hospitals. 

The committee has also recommended the government to take measures to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the development of mental health centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode. 

Inadequate staff

The committee said the centres lack sufficient psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, nurses, and security personnel. In its Thiruvananthapuram centre, only one driver is available for eight vehicles. Besides, the committee recommended reporting the vacancies of staff nurses and head nurse. The committee found that the centres were still adopting the staff pattern formulated in 1961. 

The report also states a shortage of cooks and sanitary workers at the centres. In Kozhikode, the shortage of attenders has remained a major problem for the past several years. 
The committee has recommended filling these vacancies at the earliest. 

Rehabilitation activities 

In the report the committee has recommended setting up a rehabilitation centre in proximity to the health centres, so that the cured patients who are neglected by their families can be accommodated at the facility. Similarly, the committee has advised the State Mental Health Authority to restart the programme of shifting the cured patients from other states to their native places. 

The committee has also recommended conducting awareness campaigns throughout the state to remove the social stigma attached to mental health problems. It recommends the extension of mental healthcare to district/general hospitals and special wards in medical colleges to treat mental health patients requiring treatment for other diseases. 

Infrastructure development

The committee has recommended the completion of various construction activities at the centres due to the sheer apathy shown by the authorities. In Thiruvananthapuram, a psychiatry ward to the tune of `4 crore was proposed. However, the committee found the construction of the block has been stopped for a while. The committee proposed an academic block at the Thiruvananthapuram centre to ensure the students get sufficient study materials and a suitable environment. 

The existing master plan of the Thiruvananthapuram centre should be revised, the committee members said. The committee also suggested allocating `50 lakh for converting the Kozhikode centre as a Centre of Excellence. The committee recommended building a proper compound wall in its Thrissur centre and to make the hospital building patient-friendly.  It also suggested renaming the Thiruvananthapuram mental health centre as ‘Mental Health Institute and Research Centre’.

The committee has recommended measures to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the development of mental health centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

  • It found the centres were still adopting the staff pattern formulated in 1961. 
  • Shortage of cooks, sanitary workers, attenders reported at the centres.
  • To ensure the students get sufficient study materials and a suitable environment. 
  • Recommends extension of mental healthcare to general hospitals and special wards in medical colleges
Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Staff crunch Committee on Government Assurances

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp