Aerial survey for Semi High Speed Rail to begin soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) has received clearance to conduct an aerial survey for the proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail (SHSR) line from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The survey is a precursor to fixing alignment for the project. However, the boundaries of the route will be decided only with the state government’s approval, said an official with KRDCL.

It has already obtained the nod of the Ministry of Defence for deploying helicopters to conduct the survey. As part of the survey, helicopters installed with laser scanners and sensors will have to land at different sites across the state, for which, permission will be sought from district collectors concerned. Marking of ground-points and central points for the survey have already been completed. Ground-points have been marked every 25km and with as much width.

KRDCL has chosen Hyderabad-based GeoKno India Private Ltd to carry out the survey through bidding process. It will be completed within a week of getting off the ground. The survey will yield a wide range of 3D images and data. GeoKno had conducted similar surveys for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Rail Line as well.

much-touted project

Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Semi High Speed Rail (SHSR) project: Estimate: G66,405 cr

Distance: 532 km

Land to be acquired 1,226 hectaresHouses to be evacuated (estimated) 6,395