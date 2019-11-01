Food delivery platform in soup for reduced quantity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A video surfaced online this week regarding a fraudulent activity in the quantity of food ordered from a city restaurant through online delivery platform Swiggy. The woman customer, in a Facebook video, went live saying a mussels dish she ordered lacked the quantity and was not worth the money. The video also showed the woman returning the food to ‘Pankayam’ restaurant.

As the video went viral, several users came forward in support of the customer citing examples of being scammed by restaurants via food delivery services.Following comments and criticism against the restaurant, the owner of Pankayam, Jyothish V R, reacted on social media with the CCTV footage of the staff packing the mussels ordered, at the pantry. Though he refrained from blaming Swiggy, he said either the delivery boy would have taken a portion of the food or the woman was to blame.

This is not an isolated incident. T’Puram Express spoke with customers who regularly ordered food. “I often order hot chocolate. The restaurant I order from takes the expense of two hot chocolate drinks for one. But most of the time, I receive reduced quantity. They provide more quantity for the same amount if we go in person,” said Hari Krishnan S, a student from Karamana.

“This usually happens when biriyani is ordered. Often, the quantity is lesser than expected,” said Akhil Radh from Nalanchira. Swiggy officials refused to comment on the issue.