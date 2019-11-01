Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Heavy rain brings Capital to its knees

Flooded roads and uprooted trees block traffic in several areas; power supply hit as cables snap; Shankhumukham residents asked to move to safer areas
 

With the depression over the Arabian Sea intensifying into a cyclonic storm, Kerala is witnessing heavy rain. A scene from MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following heavy showers, several parts of the city have become waterlogged, turning roads into muddy pools and blocking the flow of traffic. The rain and wind have also uprooted trees, bringing traffic to a halt in some parts. Besides, authorities on Thursday asked residents near  Shankhumukham beach to move to safer places because of the rough sea.

The Thiruvananthapuram Fire Station reported cases of trees falling in different parts of the city. Two houses were damaged at Beemapally and Punnakkamugal. People residing near the Shankhumukham beach were asked to move to safer places. “We have been asked by the authorities to shift to other places for a few days due to the rough sea. Our houses are flooded and the power supply is cut during the downpour. This time, although there is power supply, the roads are flooded,” said Sheela Suresh, who resides near Shankhumukham beach.

The traffic bottleneck made it increasingly difficult for residents to reach their workplaces on time. “Continuous downpour hindered transportation. The ongoing Kazhakoottam flyover work was already causing a severe delay in reaching Technopark, and the downpour added to it. On Wednesday, it took almost two hours to reach my office as the Chackai bridge was waterlogged, bringing traffic to a standstill,” said Ajay S Kumar, a techie. 

“The condition of the Thirumala-Peyad road has also worsened and daily commuters struggle traversing through the potholed road,” said Ajay, who resides in Peyad. Strong winds resulted in broken electric cables and short circuit at many places on Thursday. 

“Power supply was cut for several hours and electric wires were found dangling in many areas. Trees near the General Hospital, Neyyattinkara, were uprooted. I was stuck in traffic for several hours due to road widening works in Balaramapuram. The situation aggravated due to the rain,” said Jayakumar N K, a retired professor from Neyyatinkara.

