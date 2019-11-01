Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Medical Council assessors find gross deficiencies at SR Medical College

The MCI assessors found the college had made deliberate attempts delay assessment and they faced intimidation and threats during assessments.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  SR Medical College and Research Centre in Varkala, which was in news for providing inadequate and substandard facilities for MBBS students, received a major setback when assessors appointed by Medical Council of India found gross deficiencies in its operation.Citing the lack of sufficient faculty and low number of resident doctors, the assessors have cast their doubts on the teaching of the existing batch satisfactorily. In its report submitted to the union health ministry, they have asked the Centre to initiate necessary action in this matter. 

“The assessors examined whether the college fulfils all requirements for the continuation of the existing MBBS batch. They have found that there is 63 per cent faculty deficiency and 87 per cent resident deficiency. In addition to that there is a deficiency of beds in casualty, absence of research lab among other facilities,” reads an excerpt from the report. 

The MCI assessors found the college had made deliberate attempts delay assessment and they faced intimidation and threats during assessments. They were even pressurised to give a favourable report. Attempts were made to prevent them from meeting students. The team could not find certified documents of land, building, occupancy and fire.

Earlier, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which conducted an inquiry based on a complaint from a group of students, had recommended to redeploy the current batch. It had looked into the complaints of inadequate infrastructural facilities and cases of ghost faculty and patients by the college management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp