Newcomers impress legislative assembly with maiden address

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Legislators M C Kamarudeen and V K Prasanth stole the show with their maiden address in the assembly. They were participating in the discussion on ‘The Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Bill, 2019.’Kamarudeen, who spoke first, shared his personal experience of facing an attack by political rivals in 2000. He recalled how his house and car were vandalised by a mob.

“A few months later my little son participated in a students’ camp. They were asked to jot down the most sad moment in their life. A mentor of the camp later told me that my son detailed the attack on our house,” he said while the assembly quietly listened.Even the treasury benches burst into laughter when he suggested that a copy of the Bill should be pasted on the office walls of some parties. When the initial laughter gave way to mild protest, Kamarudeen softened his stand:

“Let’s paste it on the walls of all offices. Let everyone learn it”.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala congratulated him after the speech.

Everyone expected V K Prasanth would give a fitting reply to Congress member M Vincent in his maiden address.

Vincent, who spoke earlier, had remarked that “Prasanth smiles like a lotus unfolds”. The double entendre was referring to the Vattiyoorkavu win.However, Prasanth chose to ignore the comment but ridiculed the Congress for announcing a flash hartal after presenting the Hartal Regulation Bill. Protests like hartal should be the last resort, he said. He also recalled an attack on his house by Youth Congress workers.

Private property protection law will not be misused: Government

T’Puram: The assembly on Thursday referred the Bill to prevent damage to private property during hartals and other protest programmes to the subject committee. Opposition members who participated in the discussion raised apprehensions over the possible misuse of the new law. They asked the government to ensure necessary provisions in The Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Bill, 2019, to prevent people being framed for political reasons.