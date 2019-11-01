Range of health services on offer for Sabarimala pilgrims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Sabarimala temple set to open for the Mandala Pooja Mahotsavam on November 16, Health Minister K K Shailaja convened a high-level meeting to assess the healthcare facilities to be provided to the pilgrims.

The meeting that decided to ensure a range of facilities also finalised to deploy health staff including doctors at Sabarimala during the season. The services of specialist doctors in the fields of cardiology, general medicine, anaesthesia, surgery, orthopaedics, and others will be made available at various centres. “It has been decided to deploy 3,000 health department staff at Sabarimala during the season,” said Shailaja.