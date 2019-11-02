Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

12,484 students script story of Kerala’s survival

At 9.45 am, 12,484 children, who had attended a mock event on Thursday, set about exploring their talent through poems, essays, short stories and art on ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

The students of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, taking part in the mega manuscript event ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’. As many as  12, 484 students took part in the event  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Around 9.30am on Friday, Fr John C C, principal of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, asked his students to get ready for the mega manuscript event, ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’. The students of Class V to XII were set to take part in the event that would create history and slot space in the High Range Book of World Records. 

At 9.45 am, 12,484 children, who had attended a mock event on Thursday, set about exploring their talent through poems, essays, short stories and art on ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’. The first-of-its-kind event lasted an hour.“I feel proud to be a part of the event organised to educate us on the environmental crisis faced by the state.

We have lost several lives and have been severely affected by the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019. Taking the floods as a learning platform to not hurt the environment further, we were allowed to write on the survival of Kerala during the floods,” says Anaswara S, a Class X student.  

The organisers of the event firmly believe in educating and encouraging children to protect the environment. “The current generation must be educated on the need of protecting the environment and safeguarding it for the upcoming generations. Our students’ efforts will let the world know about the fury of floods and how the God’s own country overcame it,” says Fr John. Trial, challenges and changes are inevitable and educating the generation to overcome them with a positive attitude are mandatory,” he adds.

Doing their bit
As many as 212 volumes of ‘Athijeevanathinde Keralam’ will be released on Children’s Day

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp