12,484 students script story of Kerala’s survival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Around 9.30am on Friday, Fr John C C, principal of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, asked his students to get ready for the mega manuscript event, ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’. The students of Class V to XII were set to take part in the event that would create history and slot space in the High Range Book of World Records.

At 9.45 am, 12,484 children, who had attended a mock event on Thursday, set about exploring their talent through poems, essays, short stories and art on ‘Athijeevanathinte Keralam’. The first-of-its-kind event lasted an hour.“I feel proud to be a part of the event organised to educate us on the environmental crisis faced by the state.

We have lost several lives and have been severely affected by the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019. Taking the floods as a learning platform to not hurt the environment further, we were allowed to write on the survival of Kerala during the floods,” says Anaswara S, a Class X student.

The organisers of the event firmly believe in educating and encouraging children to protect the environment. “The current generation must be educated on the need of protecting the environment and safeguarding it for the upcoming generations. Our students’ efforts will let the world know about the fury of floods and how the God’s own country overcame it,” says Fr John. Trial, challenges and changes are inevitable and educating the generation to overcome them with a positive attitude are mandatory,” he adds.

Doing their bit

As many as 212 volumes of ‘Athijeevanathinde Keralam’ will be released on Children’s Day