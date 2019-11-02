Pension for Pravasi Chitty subscribers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has announced attractive schemes for Pravasi Chitty subscribers. Subscribers of this chit scheme for Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) can opt for a free pension or insurance.Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said those joining a chitty with a minimum monthly instalment of Rs 10,000 are eligible for the offers once they remit 60 monthly instalments. New subscribers from November 1 will be eligible.

The applicants should also be members of Kerala Non-resident Keralites' Welfare Board which runs the pension scheme for NRKs. The monthly instalment for the pension or life insurance scheme is to be remitted by KSFE. A subscriber of two chitties is eligible for both the offers. The minimum monthly pension amount is Rs 2,000 and it is granted when the participant attains the age of 60. The maximum amount is Rs 4,000.

In case of death of the pension scheme member while he is an NRK, the nominee gets Rs 50,000. In case of a returnee, the nominee gets Rs 30,000. The member is eligible for health care worth Rs 50,000. Pension scheme members are also availing Rs 4,000 as education allowance for children, Rs 10,000 for daughter’s marriage and Rs 3,000 as maternity benefit.

Rs 62 cr mobilised

The minister said that 11,551 NRKs have joined 388 chit schemes rolled out under Pravasi Chitty till October 2019. The chitties rolled out so far have a turnover of over Rs 453 crore. Rs 62 crore was mobilised for KIIFB from the chitties so far.