Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian water polo team enjoys an international outing 

The performance levels also improved with each game they played.

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian water polo team

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Indian water polo team had recently participated in the Water Polo Challengers Cup, an international tournament organised by Federation Internationale de natation (FINA) in which they had secured seventh place. According to Vinod P S, the team coach, it has almost been 10 years since a senior national team had represented the country in an international tournament. In the tournament, the players had to battle countries such as Austria, Singapore, Indonesia, Zimbabwe and  Hong Kong.

The performance levels also improved with each game they played. “We lost to Hong Kong by a two-goal difference,’’ he said.  The tournament promotes the game in countries where the sport is less advanced. Aneesh Babu, Shibinlal S S, Rahul Kadukkattil, Jithu S P, Praveen G K and Sibin Varghese were the eight athletes from the state who represented the national  team in the tournament held in Singapore. They came from the Services and railway teams. 

The tournament had also provided the players a chance to observe the quality of the opposition they faced. Goalkeeper Aneesh Babu said: “Their game and fitness levels are different as they have better facilities.” 
Rahul, a player from Thrissur, believed that the game was more difficult to play within the country than in the international arena. “Penalty situations occur more in the international tournaments and more fouls are called out by the referees,” said Rahul. 

The players also spoke about the lack of popularity and support for the sport within the country. 
“Even though we are national-level players, we don’t get the same recognition and facilities as the players from the Indian cricket team. Finding sponsors is also difficult as our team is not well known,” said Aneesh. 

The lesser number of national tournaments taking place every year was another issue highlighted by the players.However, the team’s coach is hopeful that the situation will change if the team can play more international matches. “We are expecting more international championships to happen in future. Also, FINA will be inviting us for the next tournament,” said Vinod.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp