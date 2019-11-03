Dairy sector must be kept out of RCEP: Minister K Raju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State forest and animal husbandry minister K Raju said that the Centre must walkaway from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) contract. However, if the BJP-led government decides to enter sign on the dotted lines, the milk sector must be avoided.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the protest meet organised by dairy farmers near Martyrs Column at Palayam, under the auspicious of MILMA on Saturday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, in his presidential address, said that even the Parliament was kept in the dark about the RCEP contract. He added that this contract will break the backbone of the dairy farmers of the state.

MILMA chairman P A Balan Master welcomed the gathering. MILMA Thiruvananthapuram union region chairman Kallada Ramesh, Kochi regional union chairman John Thiruvath, Malabar regional union committee member K S Mani, Federation administrative committee member S Girish Kumar spoke on the occasion.