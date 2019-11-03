Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hepatology Dept to come up in MCH

The department is keen to reopen the same. For the same, it also asked the Directorate of Medical Education to submit a detailed report.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first Department of Hepatology, a branch of medicine concerned with the study, prevention, diagnosis and management of diseases that affect the liver, in the government sector will come up at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram.At present, Hepatology comes under the Gastroenterology Department. According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, the establishment of the unit will help MCH to restart liver transplant procedure, which was suspended since 2016 after a patient who had undergone a transplant succumbed to infection.

“The Hepatology Department will come up at a time when liver diseases are showing a spike in the state. The state cabinet, while giving its approval for the same, also sanctioned the posts of a professor and assistant professor. In the long run, the department will also have a DM in Hepatology,” said Shailaja. At the same time, MCH authorities said the new department was the first step towards restarting the liver transplant unit. “In the government sector, it is only at MCH, Thiruvananthapuram, that a liver transplant unit is available. But the unit had to wind up operation after the very first patient succumbed to infection,” said an officer.

“The department is keen to reopen the same. For the same, it also asked the Directorate of Medical Education to submit a detailed report. But the reopening will come only after the full-fledged functioning of the new Emergency Medicine Department and the two ICUs to be set up there,” the officer added.
Meanwhile, the complexity involved with liver transplantation and the high chances for infectious complications of morbidity and mortality after transplantation are said to be the reasons that led to the Health Department back pedalling from reopening the centre.

