KSRTC reissues tender for procuring 7,000 electronic ticketing machines

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Purchasing electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) is proving to be a challenge for KSRTC as it is yet to find a qualified vendor after the expiry of the initial contract. Though it conducted trials after shortlisting two vendors by the end of last month, KSRTC could not finalise the deal due to technical issues. It has again called for a tender for procuring 7,000 ETMs.

In the new tender, KSRTC has demanded that the bidder should give a minimum three years replacement warranty for machines from the date of implementation of ETMs in any depot.

The bidder should have supplied a minimum of 1,000 online or offline ETMs to any state transport utility in the country. KSRTC wants the supplier to have service centres in all three zones to take care of the after-sale service and support aspects in the depots within 24 hours.

Lack of prompt technical support and fast draining battery were the issues we faced with previous ETMs, said an officer of KSRTC. The new tender demands that the machines should have a capacity to print at least 2,000 tickets on a single charge.

In the absence of quality ETM machines, the conductors have a tough time issuing tickets.

“Many are forced to use the old racks. But it requires the conductor to issue multiple tickets for tickets costing over Rs 15,” said the officer. There were around 5,500 ETMs in the first contract. When the contract expired, the operations of KSRTC suffered in the absence of a proper replacement.