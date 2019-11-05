Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Accredited and unemployed: Tour guide training programmes fail to make a mark

At a time when the government has agreed on the need to deploy more authorised tourist guides, several qualified guides remain unemployed.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:53 AM

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the government has agreed on the need to deploy more authorised tourist guides, several qualified guides remain unemployed.The courses ‘State Level Guide Training Programme’ and  ‘Local Level  Training Programmes’ were introduced by the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) to meet the growing demand. Successful candidates are given licenes by the Department of Tourism.

According to sources, among the 49 guides who passed out in 2019, less than 10 eke a living from it. “Those who were already employed are the ones who get offers. Most of us remain jobless,” said a state-level tourist guide, who passed out from the last batch. “We gave up a permanent job because of our passion for travel and the desire to have an independent job. But today we are struggling to earn a livelihood,” he said.

According to him, the reasons for the reduced job opportunities are the interference of unauthorised guides and the frequent alerts given by the Meteorological Department. “It was only last week that I missed taking a couple of German tourists to Kanyakumari as the department announced severe weather conditions. So, the tourists cancelled their plans and remained in Thiruvananthapuram. But it neither rained nor did the climate become severe,” he said.

Abdul Khadar, treasurer of the Tourist Guide Federation, said: “Most travel agencies assign drivers as guides instead of accredited ones. They lack efficiency. So, when the tourist returns to his home country, he does not recommend a trip to Kerala. We were selected by KIITS to take part in the course after passing an entrance test and an interview. But at the end of the day, we are facing a crisis. The government must make an effort to put an end to the unauthorised tourist guide culture instead of inviting more candidates to do the course.”

Citing the lost charm in the tourism sector, Moorthy, president of the Tourist Guide Federation, said: “When I began my career, there was a joy in the work. Despite the efforts of the government, the inflow of tourists is less. European tourists often complain about the poor washroom facilities and garbage menace. Thus, even tour guides are not able to work as ambassadors for the state.”

Meanwhile, students who have graduated complain that there is no follow-up from the authorities regarding job offers even as the authorities agree there is a need for guides in Idukki, Eranakulam and Wayanad.

“The guides are called by an agency or the department if the services provided by them are acceptable. Thus good guides have always got jobs,” said a higher official of KIITS. He further said: “The government must implement the rule of avoiding using unauthorised  guides and do follow-ups with the new guides from KIITS.”

