E-mobility the next in-thing

T’puram district rolls out first electric autorickshaw; Kochi and Kozhikode to follow suit soon

Published: 05th November 2019 06:53 AM

As part of the e-vehicle policy, seven electric autorickshaws ‘Neem-GeAuto’ made by Kerala Automobiles Limited were launched in the assembly on Monday  Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has opted for an e-route for autorickshaws. The focus is on gradually phasing out vehicles powered by fossil fuels and reducing pollution. As part of the government’s e-vehicle policy, electric autos will be launched in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode in the first phase and later in the other districts.

The electric autos are being manufactured by the state-run Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL) which will launch 8,000 vehicles in the first phase. KAL will also enter into the production of electric buses in collaboration with Swiss electric bus manufacturer Hess A G.

As part of promoting e-vehicles, seven electric autorickshaws, ‘Neem-GeAuto’, made by KAL were flagged off by Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The autos carried legislators from the MLA Hostel to the assembly.According to KAL, the electric autos will have the capacity to travel 100 kilometres at a stretch after a recharge.Mileage can be increased if the vehicle is charged while at rest.

“The state government has decided to provide registrations solely to electric autorickshaws to encourage people to choose environment-friendly transportation. We have already started manufacturing e-autos and have collaborated with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). By next year, we are planning to launch 8,000 electric autos in the state,” said A Shahjahan, KAL managing director. We plan to launch 15,000 electric vehicles including autos and buses by 2022, he added.

The electric autos cost around Rs 2.5 lakh per unit and can be operated at a cost of 50 paise per kilometre. The autos will run on lithium batteries and can also be charged via the plug socket in households.
The maintenance cost of electric autorickshaws is lower than petrol or diesel-run autorickshaws, Shahjahan said. The proposal to set up electric charging stations in the state has been approved by the government and KSEB will set up 32 stations in the district soon. “The stations will be set up on three-cent plots owned by the government and at taxi stands. The charging time is 30 minutes,” said a KSEB official.

Run on lithium batteries
The electric autos will have the capacity to travel 100 kilometres at a stretch after a recharge. Mileage can be increased if the vehicle is charged while at rest. The electric autos cost around Rs 2.5 lakh per unit and can be operated at a cost of 50 paise per kilometre.

