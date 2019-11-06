Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Alpashi festivities draw to a close

 The annual Alpashi festival at Sree Padmanabhaswami temple concluded with the aarattu on Monday held with traditional pomp and pageantry. The annual Alp

Published: 06th November 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Alpashi festival at Sree Padmanabhaswami temple concluded with the aarattu on Monday held with traditional pomp and pageantry.
During the ritual, the idols of Lord Sree Padmanabhaswami, Lord Sree Krishna and Lord Narasimha were brought out of the temple through the west gate of the temple.  

The idols were thThe annual Alpashi festival at Sree Padmanabhaswami temple concluded with the aarattu on Monday held with traditional pomp and pageantry.en taken in a colourful procession for ritualistic bath in the Shankhumukham sea. 
The procession started in the evening and returned in the night in luminescent traditional torches.   
Head of the Travancore royal family, Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, escorted the procession with drawn sword and shield. Hundreds of devotees had thronged the road sides to view the deities.  Upon reaching  Shankhumukham beach, the idols  were placed at the aarattu  mandapam, the stone structure on the beach. 
The temple tantri conducted  special poojas on the idols and gave a ritualistic bath in the sea.  Traditional temple orchestra, armed police personnel and members of  the Madras regiment, mounted police and men dressed up in the attire of the soldiers of the erstwhile Travancore royal army were part of the procession.   
Flight operations were suspended and runway closed at the  Thiruvananthapuram international airport between 4 pm and 9 pm to facilitate the aarattu procession. 
The procession passed through the operational area of the airport to reach the sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp