TransGrid: Govt dismisses Opposition demand for inquiry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition demanded an inquiry into the awarding of tenders for the TransGrid project. VD Satheesan, MLA, raised the allegation of corruption in the project during the discussion and voting on the supplementary demands for grants in the 2019-20 Budget in the assembly on Tuesday.

Satheesan said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac ’s dream project KIIFB had become a hotbed of corruption and the TransGrid corruption had begun from there.

He alleged that a KIIFB chief engineer had helped three to four corporate companies participate in the tender, and added that the involvement of shell companies should also be inquired. Meanwhi le, the Finance Minister dismissed the allegations as baseless and being raised for political gains.