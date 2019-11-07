BJP, UDF to stump LDF with an independent

Gopika I S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election for the new mayor slated to be held on November 12, the two opposition parties, BJP and UDF, are looking to overthrow the ruling LDF by electing an independent candidate. Meanwhile, LDF is busy ensuring the loyalty of all its allies. Speculation regarding who would become the next mayor has been rife since V K Prasanth was elected as the new MLA in the recently-concluded Vattiyoorkavu bypoll. Although it was believed that LDF would field one of its councillors to fill the vacant seat, the opposition parties seem to have poured cold water on LDF’s plans by propositioning to support an independent candidate for the post.

The unprecedented move, along with rumours of certain CPM councillors not ready to back the LDF candidate, took the camp by surprise.BJP council party leader M R Gopan said, “We still stand by the decision to back an independent candidate. People need a change. However, if the plans do not work out, we will field a candidate from within the party. Meetings have been scheduled on Thursday to discuss the same.”

While LDF has minced no words in criticising the UDF by calling it a ‘political suicide’ if they side with BJP. The UDF maintained that backing an independent candidate is very much on their agenda. “Who BJP votes for is none of our concern. Our plans to back an independent candidate are still very much alive. We will hold discussions about the same,” said Anil D, UDF council party leader. Evidently, the party hopes for the ‘independent candidate’ strategy to work despite the political backlash which might follow.

UDF councillor Beemapally Rasheed maintained that more details will be shared only after the meeting on Friday which will see the attendance of all allied parties. He added that a final decision has not been reached. At present, LDF has 43 councillors, BJP 35 and UDF 21 in the corporation.

The LDF camp however maintains that they will get all their votes. CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said the candidate’s name will be revealed by Sunday. CPM councillor A Sreekumar, one of the frontrunners for the post, said, “No decision has been reached yet. Only one among 43 of us can become Mayor. Whoever is chosen by the party leadership will be backed by all.” He also dismissed rumours surrounding possible switching sides by CPM councillors. “We are not aware of the motives of opposition parties. It is up to them.”

LDF 43 l BJP 35 l UDF 21