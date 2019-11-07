Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BJP, UDF to stump LDF with an independent

LDF criticise UDF by calling the move a ‘political suicide’ 

Published: 07th November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election for the new mayor slated to be held on November 12, the two opposition parties, BJP and UDF, are looking to overthrow the ruling LDF by electing an independent candidate. Meanwhile, LDF is busy ensuring the loyalty of all its allies. Speculation regarding who would become the next mayor has been rife since V K Prasanth was elected as the new MLA in the recently-concluded  Vattiyoorkavu bypoll. Although it was believed that LDF would field one of its councillors to fill the vacant seat, the opposition parties seem to have poured cold water on LDF’s plans by propositioning to support an independent candidate for the post.

The unprecedented move, along with rumours of certain CPM councillors not ready to back the LDF candidate, took the camp by surprise.BJP council party leader M R Gopan said, “We still stand by the decision to back an independent candidate. People need a change. However, if the plans do not work out, we will field a candidate from within the party. Meetings have been scheduled on Thursday to discuss the same.”

While LDF has minced no words in criticising the UDF by calling it a ‘political suicide’ if they side with BJP. The UDF maintained that backing an independent candidate is very much on their agenda. “Who BJP votes for is none of our concern. Our plans to back an independent candidate are still very much alive. We will hold discussions about the same,” said Anil D, UDF council party leader. Evidently, the party hopes for the ‘independent candidate’ strategy to work despite the political backlash which might follow.

UDF councillor Beemapally Rasheed maintained that more details will be shared only after the meeting on Friday which will see the attendance of all allied parties. He added that a final decision has not been reached. At present, LDF has 43 councillors, BJP 35 and UDF 21 in the corporation.

The LDF camp however maintains that they will get all their votes. CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said the candidate’s name will be revealed by Sunday.  CPM councillor A Sreekumar, one of the frontrunners for the post, said, “No decision has been reached yet. Only one among 43 of us can become Mayor. Whoever is chosen by the party leadership will be backed by all.” He also dismissed  rumours surrounding possible switching sides by CPM councillors. “We are not aware of the motives of opposition parties. It is up to them.”

Total councillors

LDF 43    l  BJP 35    l  UDF 21

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDF BJP LDF
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp