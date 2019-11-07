Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Crematorium project at Neyyattinkara stalls; corp trying to break deadlock

Construction of the gas crematorium in Neyyattinkara municipality has reached a deadlock with the public opposing the project near residential areas.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Construction of the gas crematorium in Neyyattinkara municipality has reached a deadlock with the public opposing the project near residential areas. Hoping to overcome local resistance and the opposition of a section of UDF councillors, the civic body has now decided to conduct the stone-laying ceremony of the project on November 11 in the land identified at Perumbazhuthoor, near Neyyattinkara town. 

The UDF, which is the main opposition here, has held a mass protest against the delay in constructing the crematorium only last week. In fact, they even conducted a mock cremation outside the municipal office as part of the protest.  The Opposition now has turned the tables, and raised voice against the construction of crematorium in the proposed location. “They are now standing against building the crematorium after relentlessly fighting for it. We hope to make the local residents understand the importance of the project and assure them that the crematorium will not bring hardships for them in future,” said W R Heeba, Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson.

While UDF’s opposition leader Lalitha S refused to comment on the issue, another councillor A Salim said: “I was not part of the protest for crematorium. We were not informed of such an event. It was led by Karshaka Congress. Personally, I am also for the crematorium. It is not fair that we have to carry the bodies to Thiruvananthapuram every time. However, now the situation among locals is different.

A section of them who agreed for  the project is now rebelling while another faction led by Karshaka Congress is vouching for the crematorium.”The tender was awarded for `50 lakh for the building, which is in the first phase. The municipality land in Perumbazhuthoor was identified long back. 

glitches
The Opposition changed its stance after initially protesting against the delay in construction of crematorium at the location. 
The public opposition to the  the project near residential areas has intensified

