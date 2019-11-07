Excise inspectors now ready to take up arms against drug peddlers

Shan A S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise department’s efforts against drug racketeers got a shot in the arm with the department making its inspectors adept in pistol firing. Its around 190 inspector rank officers went through a two-day pistol training at the Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram last month. Earlier, though a small section of officers were given basic training in gun firing about three years ago, there was no sustained effort to put the rest of the personnel through the course.

Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement) Sam Christy Daniel said the officers were given training in stripping, assembling and firing pistols. The officers were also given classes on legal clauses that should be kept in mind in case they resort to firing. Daniel said the threat faced by the Excise personnel had increased recently and pistol training would be useful during contingencies.

“During face-offs with ganja peddlers and mafia, the risk faced by the officers is enormous. I would say the risk factor has gone up by 100 per cent. Now, since all the inspectors have got training in using pistols, they will be in a better position to deal with risky situations,” he said.

However, the department is short of ammunition. Sources say several range officers, who had been trained earlier, are yet to get their weapons. Currently, there are 138 range officers operating in the state. To resolve this issue, the department is planning to procure 50 pistols soon.

