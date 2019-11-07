Keltron, KSEB ink deal to produce 807 kw solar power

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB has signed an agreement with Keltron to generate 807 kw solar power. KSEB has given an order worth Rs 4.31 crore as part of the deal to Keltron. As per an Industries department release, three places have been identified to install the solar power generating units, the goat rearing center in Agali, Palakkad (500 kw); Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) campus, Thrissur (250 kw) and Calicut University (57 kw).

Keltron would install the roof top solar panels on the buildings at the identified locations and release the power generated to the KSEB grid. Keltron will design the solar power panels and maintain the unit.The institutions, meanwhile, would be paid in proportion to the power generated from each centre.

Keltron has carried out a slew of solar power projects including one at Banasura Sagar Dam for KSEB. It has set up solar units at at least 350 places across the state that are generating a cumulative 15 MW of power. It has implemented many projects outside the state also.