Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Second day of Kalolsavam enthrals audience

Dance performances like kuchipudi, bharatanatyam and thiruvathira attracted huge crowds on the second day of the Thiruvananthapuram North sub-district Kalolsavam held at SMV School on Wednesday.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Participants waiting for their turn during the bharathanatyam competition in North sub-district Schools Arts Festival at SMV School on Wednesday  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   North sees a cultural extravaganza

Dance performances like kuchipudi, bharatanatyam and thiruvathira attracted huge crowds on the second day of the Thiruvananthapuram North sub-district Kalolsavam held at SMV School on Wednesday. The programmes which started around 10.30am were held in seven different auditoriums. Vanchipattu, nadanpattu (folk song), sanghaganam, mono act, mimicry, mime and mappilapattu were a few of the 88 events conducted through the day. 

A group of girls from Government Model Girls HSS who performed margamakali shared their feelings after their performance. “We are hoping to come first as we have practised hard and have been preparing for the competition for the last two months,” said Nandana V who performed for the fourth time at Kalolsavam.  

Close to 74 schools are participating in 282 events at the four-day cultural festival. As many as 89 programmes were held on Tuesday. Akshara slokam, katha kathanam, Malayalam prasangam and instrumental music such as triple jazz, violin and clarinet were few of the competitions held. Mohinayattam, chavittu nadakam, kolkali, desha bhakthi ganam (patriotic song) are some of the other events lined up for Thursday. 

The spectacle at South 
The events held as part of the South sub-district youth festival likewise witnessed vibrant performances including margamkali, bharatanatyam, kuchipudi and oppana which were appreciated by the audience. Plays based on the rhymes ‘Panchara Kunju’ and Indian politics became part of the drama competition. Two teams performed an energetic ‘chavittunatakam’. For the Parents who accompanied children, Kalolsavam evoked nostalgia.

“The children these days are very enthusiastic about cultural activities. I used to take part in the Kalolsavam when I was at school, attending the festival with children takes me back to the good old days,” says Sheeja Devi, mother of Gopika Krishnan from  Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational Higher Secondary Girls School in Manacaud.  Mary Jacintha, who accompanied her grandchild San Maria Anto from Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School feels, the quality of programmes has improved. “The support from teachers and family is greater compared to the past.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp