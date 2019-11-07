Second day of Kalolsavam enthrals audience

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : North sees a cultural extravaganza

Dance performances like kuchipudi, bharatanatyam and thiruvathira attracted huge crowds on the second day of the Thiruvananthapuram North sub-district Kalolsavam held at SMV School on Wednesday. The programmes which started around 10.30am were held in seven different auditoriums. Vanchipattu, nadanpattu (folk song), sanghaganam, mono act, mimicry, mime and mappilapattu were a few of the 88 events conducted through the day.

A group of girls from Government Model Girls HSS who performed margamakali shared their feelings after their performance. “We are hoping to come first as we have practised hard and have been preparing for the competition for the last two months,” said Nandana V who performed for the fourth time at Kalolsavam.

Close to 74 schools are participating in 282 events at the four-day cultural festival. As many as 89 programmes were held on Tuesday. Akshara slokam, katha kathanam, Malayalam prasangam and instrumental music such as triple jazz, violin and clarinet were few of the competitions held. Mohinayattam, chavittu nadakam, kolkali, desha bhakthi ganam (patriotic song) are some of the other events lined up for Thursday.

The spectacle at South

The events held as part of the South sub-district youth festival likewise witnessed vibrant performances including margamkali, bharatanatyam, kuchipudi and oppana which were appreciated by the audience. Plays based on the rhymes ‘Panchara Kunju’ and Indian politics became part of the drama competition. Two teams performed an energetic ‘chavittunatakam’. For the Parents who accompanied children, Kalolsavam evoked nostalgia.

“The children these days are very enthusiastic about cultural activities. I used to take part in the Kalolsavam when I was at school, attending the festival with children takes me back to the good old days,” says Sheeja Devi, mother of Gopika Krishnan from Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational Higher Secondary Girls School in Manacaud. Mary Jacintha, who accompanied her grandchild San Maria Anto from Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School feels, the quality of programmes has improved. “The support from teachers and family is greater compared to the past.”