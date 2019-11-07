Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The tale of  ‘Panchara Kunju’ wins hearts and A grade

The team was awarded A grade in the high school drama category in Thiruvananthapuram-South sub-district Kalosavam held at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday. 

Published: 07th November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School performing chavittunatakam in the HSS category at  Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district Kalolsavam  Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Kunji ammakk anju makkal aane, anjaaman omana kunju aane...’, evokes nostalgia in most Malayalees. But little known to many, Kunju, the protagonist of the vernacular rhyme ‘Panchara Kunju’ was the sole breadwinner for his family. “The rhyme is familiar among the older generations. My grandfather used to sing it to me. But I was unaware that there was a beautiful story behind the rhyme. Once I learned about the backstory, I decided to make it into a play,” says Sha Muhammed Vamsha, the director of the play ‘Nja’ played by the children of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School. 

The team was awarded A grade in the high school drama category in Thiruvananthapuram-South sub-district Kalosavam held at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday. With the backdrop of black and green coloured props, the children portrayed the story of Kunju. Despite poverty and hunger, Kunju’s siblings are happy to while away their time.

The team from Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School which  
performed the play ‘Nja’ 

Youngest among the five, Kunju drops out of his school to support his family by selling sugar. He eventually becomes mother’s pet, causing envy among his siblings who demand that property be divided. The mother concedes upon Kunju’s insistence. The siblings, however, squander their share and seek Kunju’s help again. The kindhearted Kunju provides for his family again by setting them on the right path. 

“This was my first attempt at acting, I was nervous in the beginning but gradually I learnt the art,” says Gayathri S R, a Class VIII who acted as Kunju’s love interest. According to Anagha A S, Class VIII student who played Kunju’s sister Manji, acting is all about living the character. 

Sulthana Raziya who portrayed the role of Kunju’s brother and teacher in ‘Nja’ won the best actor award. She is a Class X student at Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School. “This was my first performance. I am elated about the award,” says Sulthana. The role came to her completely by chance. “The actors initially selected weren’t showing up for practice, I signed up and the character was given to me. Initially, I was embarrassed to act in front of others.

But gradually I got used to it,” Narrating the incident that led her to be a part of the play, she says, “The participants of the play were not frequent for the practice session and the team needed an actor. From nowhere I got a craze to act and I got enrolled in the play.” The young actor would like to take up more challenging roles in the future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp