The tale of  ‘Panchara Kunju’ wins hearts and A grade

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Kunji ammakk anju makkal aane, anjaaman omana kunju aane...’, evokes nostalgia in most Malayalees. But little known to many, Kunju, the protagonist of the vernacular rhyme ‘Panchara Kunju’ was the sole breadwinner for his family. “The rhyme is familiar among the older generations. My grandfather used to sing it to me. But I was unaware that there was a beautiful story behind the rhyme. Once I learned about the backstory, I decided to make it into a play,” says Sha Muhammed Vamsha, the director of the play ‘Nja’ played by the children of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School.

The team was awarded A grade in the high school drama category in Thiruvananthapuram-South sub-district Kalosavam held at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday. With the backdrop of black and green coloured props, the children portrayed the story of Kunju. Despite poverty and hunger, Kunju’s siblings are happy to while away their time.

Youngest among the five, Kunju drops out of his school to support his family by selling sugar. He eventually becomes mother’s pet, causing envy among his siblings who demand that property be divided. The mother concedes upon Kunju’s insistence. The siblings, however, squander their share and seek Kunju’s help again. The kindhearted Kunju provides for his family again by setting them on the right path.

“This was my first attempt at acting, I was nervous in the beginning but gradually I learnt the art,” says Gayathri S R, a Class VIII who acted as Kunju’s love interest. According to Anagha A S, Class VIII student who played Kunju’s sister Manji, acting is all about living the character.

Sulthana Raziya who portrayed the role of Kunju’s brother and teacher in ‘Nja’ won the best actor award. She is a Class X student at Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School. “This was my first performance. I am elated about the award,” says Sulthana. The role came to her completely by chance. “The actors initially selected weren’t showing up for practice, I signed up and the character was given to me. Initially, I was embarrassed to act in front of others.

But gradually I got used to it,” Narrating the incident that led her to be a part of the play, she says, “The participants of the play were not frequent for the practice session and the team needed an actor. From nowhere I got a craze to act and I got enrolled in the play.” The young actor would like to take up more challenging roles in the future.