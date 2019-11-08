Balance your plate 

Divya PurushoTham By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A nutritious, well-balanced diet along with optimal amounts of physical activity is the foundation of good health. Healthy eating includes adding proteins, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and water, and restricting the intake of processed foods and unhealthy fats. Healthy eating in this manner helps you in optimal body weight and in preventing diseases.

The nutrients in the foods we consume help in the day-to-day activities and is important to better the physical and mental health. Protein helps in building muscles. Both carbohydrates and fats provide energy to the body, while vitamins and minerals function in supporting your body’s processes. Vitamins A, C and E, for example, act as antioxidants to protect your cells against toxins, and B vitamins help extract energy from the foods you eat. Calcium and phosphorus keep your bones strong, while sodium and potassium help to transmit nerve signals..

Tips for healthy eating habits

nInclude more fruits and vegetables in the diet.

nOily fish contain Omega-3 fats, hence consume fish like salmon, sardines and mackerel along with cod and tuna. Avoid canned and frozen fish.nCut down on saturated fats like cakes, biscuits, pies and other such sugary food.

nEnsure you do not skip breakfast.

nDo not wait until you are thirsty to drink water. Keep sipping water often.

nAdd dairy products to your everyday diet.

nBalance your meals with food from all food groups.

nChoose whole-grain foods and avoid refined grains.

nAvoid deep-frying foods and try to bake, roast or shallow-fry certain foods.

nCheck blood reports and take supplements if needed as per physician’s advice to avoid later complications.

nAvoid fruit juices and consume whole fruit instead.

nConsume green leafy vegetables every day.

Making gradual changes in your eating habits will improve our quality of life. Having good sleep every day and indulging in some fitness routine to remain active are just as important as your diet.