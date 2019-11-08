BJP having rethink over mayor candidate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP is having a rethink on the proposal to support an independent candidate in the corporation mayor election. Sources in the BJP said the rethink is owing to some reasons which cannot be disclosed for the time being. However, the idea has not been completely dropped.“We are still open to the possibility of supporting an independent candidate. However, we do not want to be seen as part of a political alliance.

A final decision will be taken by Friday. The party sincerely wants to bring in a change which the people of the capital city long for” said M R Gopan, BJP’s parliamentary party leader. Keeping in mind a scenario where the ‘independent candidate’ strategy doesn’t work out, the BJP is also looking for a candidate to field for mayor elections.

“If we decide to field our own candidate, the name will be announced on Friday,” Gopan said. After former Mayor V K Prasanth of ruling LDF was elected to the assembly, in an unprecedented move, the BJP and UDF looked into the possibility of supporting an independent candidate to be the next mayor.