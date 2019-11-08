Know your soil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The department of Soil Survey and Soil Conservation is organising a competition prior to its celebration of World Soil Day which falls on December 5.The competition is being held to raise awareness among student community on the importance of soil and its conservation.

A range of competitions including essay writing, painting and quiz will be held on November 22 at State Soil Museum, Parotukonam. The essay (English and Malayalam) and quiz competition will be held for high school and higher secondary students while the painting competition will be held for all classes and college students. Interested students can register their names. For details, 0471-2339292,2339899, 2339800 or send a mail to soildirector@gmail.com.