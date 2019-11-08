Next generation solution for a cheaper house

Anu Kuruvilla By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Most of us harbour the idea of a dream house. But as you begin to weigh in the costs, groundwork and other hassles associated with constructing one, you might have second thoughts. However, a group of professionals from IITs, IIMs and other premier institutes from the country have launched an IT-enabled construction company which is bound to make your building experience as pleasurable as buying a car.

Two Kerala-born entrepreneurs—Gopi Krishnan and Finaz Naha—both graduates of IIM Bengaluru, launched ‘BuildNext’ in 2015 aiming to simplify and revolutionise the way construction is handled in the country. Gopi Krishnan is an architect from IIT Kharagpur and Finaz Naha is a computer engineer from NIT Calicut.

“The company has been operational for four years with the support of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and funded by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). We have completed around 700 projects in partnership with builders,” said Gopi. According to him, BuildNext uses information technology to make the construction process cheaper, faster and better. “We use virtual reality (VR), data analytics, e-commerce technology, statistical process control and lean construction methodologies to provide a truly different customer experience to anyone building a home or a commercial space,” he added.

“BuildNext functions on the same lines of a factory; similar to how a product goes through multiple testings and quality control procedures before it is sent to the manufacturing line,” said Gopi. According to him, the cherry on the cake is the provision to see and customise the final model even before the actual construction begins. “VR is used to communicate the design in an immersive way.

This avoids reworks on-site which saves cost and time, and keeps the project within budget. Customers can take a ‘test drive’ of their future home or building at any of BuildNext’s VR-equipped experience centres,” said Gopi.

The company has developed a system that generates accurate figures based on the statistics and data received through the mobile app BuildNext PRO. “This helps us to precisely budget our future projects and guarantees price protection guarantee to customers,” he added. BuildNext is now serving customers across the length and breadth of Kerala and Hyderabad, providing an end-to-end methodology.

“Earlier, we partnered with contractors but now we are implementing projects under the brand’s wing,” said Gopi. “We became self-reliant about eight months ago. At present, 54 projects undertaken by BuildNext and are in various stages of construction. Of these, around 40 projects are being executed end-to-end,” he said.