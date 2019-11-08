Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi Vijayan reviews progress of reconstruction of roads

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed to complete the maintenance and reconstruction of roads under the Public Works and Local Self Government departments as part of the Rebuild Kerala initiati

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed to complete the maintenance and reconstruction of roads under the Public Works and Local Self Government departments as part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative. Speaking at a review meeting convened here on Thursday, the chief minister said the state government has directed for sanctioning `300 crore from the loan extended by the World Bank from its Development Policy Loan (DPL) for about 31 roads (295 km) under the PWD department. 

Similarly, a sum of `488 crore has been sanctioned for 322 roads (602 km) under the LSG department. 
The chief minister also directed to complete the work on constructing the climate resilient roads before December 31, 2020 and the maintenance works before May 2020.The officials were told to prepare for the execution of works taking note of the monsoon season. 

The state government has already carried out the maintenance work of 9,064 km road at a cost of `613.71 crore after the 2018 August flood, of which some of the roads were damaged in the 2019 flood. The PWD department has been directed to conduct the maintenance work on the remaining roads before December 31 and roads under the LSG department before January 31. 

The LSG grant can also be used for repairing roads, the chief minister said. Steps should be taken to construct the roads in three months after dividing them into three categories. The officials have been directed to empanel the agencies with relevant experience for preparing a detailed project report after holding a field study. The chief minister also said allowing fund required for the reconstruction of roads from the chief minister’s distress relief fund can also be considered. 

