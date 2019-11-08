SAT opens special OP for haematology

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a relief for patients, the SAT Hospital here has started an OP for haematology (which deals with diagnosis and treatment of benign and malignant blood conditions). The OP will function on Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm. It is under the control of the Gynaecology and Haematology Departments. According to hospital authorities, earlier the patients had to rely on the OP of Government Medical College (GMC), which was an ordeal due to the long waiting hours. The new mechanism will help address this issue.

“Usually, when pregnant women or high-risk patients are brought to the OP with haematology related problems, waiting hours will be stretched for other patients. Thus the OP at SAT Hospital will be an added facility,” said Dr Sreenath S, Department Of General Medicine and Haematology at GMC.