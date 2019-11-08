Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Stage set for selection of student leaders

The stage is set. Students from across the state gear up as competition gets tough to elect the ‘President’, ‘Prime Minister’ and ‘Speaker’ as part of the Children’s Day celebrations.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ayisha Henna from Kozhikode participating in Malayalam elocution competition held as part of Varnolsavam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage is set. Students from across the state gear up as competition gets tough to elect the ‘President’, ‘Prime Minister’ and ‘Speaker’ as part of the Children’s Day celebrations. The selection is based on their performance in the Malayalam elocution competition held at the arts festival ‘Varnolsavam’ organised by the Kerala State Child Welfare Council. As many as 28 students selected from across the state participated in the Malayalam elocution competition held on Thursday. The four-day state art festival will see the participation of the winners of the district-level festivals.

“ This is the third time that I am participating in the arts festival. In the district-level story writing competition, I won the first prize. The competition has become more exciting and challenging as the winners from different districts are participating. Even the ideas are different,” said Ganga Ajith M, a class XI student from GVHSS, Manacaud. 

Though Arundathy R S, a class VI student from Moens Girls School, Palakkad was participating for the first time in English poetry writing competition, she was confident enough to face her competitors. As part of the festival, competitions such as fancy dress, tableau, mohiniyattam, action song, light music, violin, classical music, Malayalam recitation, English recitation and bharatanatyam are being held. LP, UP, HS and HSS students from various schools across the state are taking part in the fest.

“This is the first time that the student leaders are being selected from across the state. Over the years, competitions were only conducted in the district-level and the ‘President’, Prime Minister’ and ‘Speaker’ were elected from the capital city. The selected students will get an opportunity to perform in all the programmes conducted by the government,” said Deepak S P, general secretary,  Kerala State Child Welfare Council. 

Also, children who give an extraordinary performance in the arts festival will be given training and a team will represent the state in the national and international events,” he added. Through this festival, the main aim is to develop a child-friendly atmosphere in the state. While inaugurating the state-run Varnolsavam, Mukesh Kumar MLA said, “ Children’s artistic talents should be nurtured and  encouraged as they are the country’s future.” The competitions are being held at four venues of the Child Welfare Council and will conclude on Sunday.

