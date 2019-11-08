‘Will focus on climate resilient road’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) will give focus on constructing a climate-resilient core-road network in the state with emphasis on drainages, embankments, and soil stabilisation measures.

Replying to the calling of attention by PK Basheer, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan said on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the RKI implementation committee and a high-level committee have been vetting the proposals submitted by various departments. Among the proposals, projects worth Rs 951.16 crore of the LSG, Transport, PWD, Forest and Fisheries departments have been sanctioned.