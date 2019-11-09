Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vrindavadyam by seven girls enchants audience

The students were trained by three teachers of Nirmala Bhavan. The performance of both the high school students of the school also drew the applause of the audience.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government Model Girls HS, Pattom, emerged as the winners with a total of 609 points of the Thiruvananthapuram North sub-district Kalolsavam held at SMV School and Government UPS, Thampanoor. The next two positions were grabbed by St Mary’s HSS (469) and Nirmala Bhavan Girls HSS (383), respectively.

Dance forms such as kathakali, ottan thullal, chakyarkoothu and instrumental music items such as veena, guitar, and tabla competitions kept the audience entertained on the fourth and final day of the Kalolsavam. Sanghaganam (group song) and padyam chollal (poetry recitation in Tamil, Urdu, Hindi) were the other programmes that concluded on Friday. A musical ensemble of seven girls from Nirmala Bhavan HSS captivated the audience at the Vrindavadyam performance held at the SMV School. The group had bagged the first position in the event. They had also come first in last year’s district kalolsavam.

Gopika R (veena), Nandana Mukundan (drums), Nikitha Sobhan (drums), Sona Bobby Harris (guitar), Naina R (rhythm pad and thakil), Aanzia S (western violin) and Nandana S (classical violin) entertained the audience with their blend of western and classical music. The class XI girls had started practising for the vrindavadyam performance in July.

“We used to practise from morning till evening during the holidays and after our school hours,’’ said Sona. Gopika, who played the veena, had also secured an ‘A’ grade during last year’s State Kalolsavam. “We used to pray that we would come first before every practice session,” added Naina.     

The students were trained by three teachers of Nirmala Bhavan. The performance of both the high school students of the school also drew the applause of the audience.

Ashin Bruce scores his first win
T’Puram: The Thiruvananthapuram South-Sub-District Kalolsavam held at Cotton Hills Girls Higher Secondary School saw Ashin Bruce, competing for the first time at this level,  securing  A’ grade in the ‘mridangam’ competition. Bruce, who is a Class XI student of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud  bagged ‘A’ grade in triple jazz also. “I did not expect to win. I’ll give the upcoming district Kalolsavam my best shot,” said the talented youth who has participated in several competitions in his church. Ashin has been learning mridangam for the past four years.

Carmel Girls HSS wins overall title
T’Puram: Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School won the overall title in general category of Thiruvananthapuram South Sub-District Kalolsavam held in Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School. The host school bagged the second position. The valedictory event on Saturday was inaugurated by V K Prasanth, MLA. Children vied with each other to shake hands with the newly elected MLA of Vattiyoorkavu constituency. The function was presided over by Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp