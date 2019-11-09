Vrindavadyam by seven girls enchants audience

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government Model Girls HS, Pattom, emerged as the winners with a total of 609 points of the Thiruvananthapuram North sub-district Kalolsavam held at SMV School and Government UPS, Thampanoor. The next two positions were grabbed by St Mary’s HSS (469) and Nirmala Bhavan Girls HSS (383), respectively.

Dance forms such as kathakali, ottan thullal, chakyarkoothu and instrumental music items such as veena, guitar, and tabla competitions kept the audience entertained on the fourth and final day of the Kalolsavam. Sanghaganam (group song) and padyam chollal (poetry recitation in Tamil, Urdu, Hindi) were the other programmes that concluded on Friday. A musical ensemble of seven girls from Nirmala Bhavan HSS captivated the audience at the Vrindavadyam performance held at the SMV School. The group had bagged the first position in the event. They had also come first in last year’s district kalolsavam.

Gopika R (veena), Nandana Mukundan (drums), Nikitha Sobhan (drums), Sona Bobby Harris (guitar), Naina R (rhythm pad and thakil), Aanzia S (western violin) and Nandana S (classical violin) entertained the audience with their blend of western and classical music. The class XI girls had started practising for the vrindavadyam performance in July.

“We used to practise from morning till evening during the holidays and after our school hours,’’ said Sona. Gopika, who played the veena, had also secured an ‘A’ grade during last year’s State Kalolsavam. “We used to pray that we would come first before every practice session,” added Naina.

The students were trained by three teachers of Nirmala Bhavan. The performance of both the high school students of the school also drew the applause of the audience.

Ashin Bruce scores his first win

T’Puram: The Thiruvananthapuram South-Sub-District Kalolsavam held at Cotton Hills Girls Higher Secondary School saw Ashin Bruce, competing for the first time at this level, securing A’ grade in the ‘mridangam’ competition. Bruce, who is a Class XI student of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud bagged ‘A’ grade in triple jazz also. “I did not expect to win. I’ll give the upcoming district Kalolsavam my best shot,” said the talented youth who has participated in several competitions in his church. Ashin has been learning mridangam for the past four years.

Carmel Girls HSS wins overall title

T’Puram: Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School won the overall title in general category of Thiruvananthapuram South Sub-District Kalolsavam held in Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School. The host school bagged the second position. The valedictory event on Saturday was inaugurated by V K Prasanth, MLA. Children vied with each other to shake hands with the newly elected MLA of Vattiyoorkavu constituency. The function was presided over by Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar.