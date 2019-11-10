Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Differently-abled engineering student found dead in campus in Thiruvananthapuram

The deceased, Ratheesh Kumar (19) was a civil engineering student and a resident of Ulloor. He had been missing after appearing for a college examination on Friday.

Published: 10th November 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, a differently-abled college student was found hanging at his campus bathroom in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. 

The deceased, Ratheesh Kumar (19) was a civil engineering student and a resident of Ulloor. He had been missing after appearing for a college examination on Friday.

College security guards found the body hanging inside a bathroom in the campus' civil wing on Saturday.

Preparations to conduct an inquest by RDO on the family's demand is underway.

The death created controversy after Girija, the youth's aunt and guardian alleged that her husband, Anirudhan had abetted the suicide adding that he was under trauma after a drug mafia connected to Anirudhan had thrashed him. 

Girija and Ratheesh had recently relocated to Ulloor to escape Anirudhan. She also criticised the police for not informing her about Ratheesh's death on time.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the police had questioned Anirudhan in connection with Ratheesh's disappearance. His body was found when the police were planning to conduct a search operation at the college pond on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram college death Ratheesh Kumar Differently abled student death
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp