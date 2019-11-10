Differently-abled engineering student found dead in campus in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, a differently-abled college student was found hanging at his campus bathroom in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The deceased, Ratheesh Kumar (19) was a civil engineering student and a resident of Ulloor. He had been missing after appearing for a college examination on Friday.

College security guards found the body hanging inside a bathroom in the campus' civil wing on Saturday.

Preparations to conduct an inquest by RDO on the family's demand is underway.

The death created controversy after Girija, the youth's aunt and guardian alleged that her husband, Anirudhan had abetted the suicide adding that he was under trauma after a drug mafia connected to Anirudhan had thrashed him.

Girija and Ratheesh had recently relocated to Ulloor to escape Anirudhan. She also criticised the police for not informing her about Ratheesh's death on time.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the police had questioned Anirudhan in connection with Ratheesh's disappearance. His body was found when the police were planning to conduct a search operation at the college pond on Sunday.