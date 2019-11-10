Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Varnolsavam arts fest concludes on Saturday

Varnolsavam, the arts festival for school children by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, as part of Children’s Day celebrations, will conclude on Sunday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Varnolsavam, the arts festival for school children by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, as part of Children’s Day celebrations, will conclude on Sunday. Around 500 children across 14 districts participated in the competition held at three venues set up at the council’s headquarters in the city.  

This is the first time the festival was conducted at the state-level. Earlier, the festival was held only at district-level. Contestants who aced district-levels competed at the state-level. On the third day, the district led the points tally. 

Mono act, mimicry, fancy dress, tableau and recitation are lined up for the last day. Kalathilakam, Kalaprathibha and Sahithya Pratibha will also be selected. Though the art festival will conclude on Sunday, the concluding event will be held on Children’s Day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the concluding session on November 14 at Kanakakkunnu. Minister K K Shailaja will also attend the event.

The student speaker
Rosna Joseph, a seventh grade student of St Theresa’s HS will be the student speaker at the concluding session. Rosna has been participating in speech competitions since the second grade. 

